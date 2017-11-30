Dr McKenna Cup draw to take place this evening

The draw for the 2018 Dr McKenna Cup takes places this evening at the Balmoral Hotel in Belfast.

The three north west counties will find out who their opponents will be in the traditional start of the year competition.

Tyrone are going for seven in a row McKenna Cup’s while Donegal haven’t won it since 2010 and Derry in 2011.

The first of the games will be play on Wednesday 3rd January and University teams will again have first preference on players.

A number of counties will see their new managers in a competitive environment for the first time.

Declan Bonner has taken over the reigns as Donegal Manager, Damian McErlain is at the helm in Derry while Rory Gallagher is in charge of the Fermanagh footballers.

The draw will get underway at 7.30pm