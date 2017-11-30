Council to consider erecting unique signage in Gaeltacht areas

Donegal County Council is to consider erecting large signage in Gaeltacht areas of the county in a bid to promote the Irish language.

It’s hoped that the move would make tourist more knowledgeable about the heritage of a specific area, while also inspiring residents to keep the language alive.

Proposals include a specially designed logo and motto followed by a consultation with various Gaeltacht communities.

Cllr. Micheal Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says everyone could benefit at a time when Gaeltacht identity is under threat: