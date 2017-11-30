Calls for deprivation in Donegal to be highlighted in new report

Donegal County Council is being asked to urgently compile a new report regarding deprivation in Donegal.

It follows findings from Pobal in recent weeks which classed parts of Donegal among the most disadvantaged areas in Ireland.

Cllr. Albert Doherty says it’s vital those findings be recognised and acted upon without any delay, and he says a new report should be prepared, reinforcing the data from Pobal.

He says this would act as evidence for Government, in a bid to increase investment into the county: