Ambulance personnel to engage in industrial action in Letterkenny

Siptu members working for the National Ambulance Service are to engage in industrial action at Letterkenny University Hospital from Saturday week next, December 9th.

SIPTU has confirmed the action is on foor of what it claims is management’s failure to implement a Rights Commissioner recommendation.

Siptu Organiser Martin O’Rourke says the HSE and ambulance service agreed to implement the recommendation three years ago, but never did so.

Talks are scheuduled for the Workplace Relations Commission on Wednesday next.

Martin O’Rourke says the action should not impact on patients, but if the dispute escalates, that could change………