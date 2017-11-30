2018 McKenna Cup draw made

The current and former manager of Donegal are set to meet in the Dr McKenna Cup.

The draw for the start of the year competition was made on Thursday night in Belfast and it’s placed Donegal and Fermanagh in the same group which means last years Donegal manager Rory Gallagher will line his Erne men up against Declan Bonners squad.

The other two teams in Section C are Monaghan and Queens University.

Defending Champions Tyrone who are going for seven in a row are in Section A with Cavan, Antrim and St.Mary’s.

Derry have been drawn in Section B with Down, Armagh and University Ulster Jordanstown.

The competition starts on Wednesday 3rd January.