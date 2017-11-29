Warning over use of ‘key lock jammers’ in Donegal & Tyrone

There have been a number of reports relating to the possible use of ‘key lock jammers’ in Letterkenny, Bridgend, Lifford and Strabane areas.

These devices send a remote signal that stops owners locking / opening car doors.

In turn this may appear to indicate a faulty car key battery, when in fact the signal to lock the car door has been stopped leaving your vehicle open.

Police are asking to people to check the door handle prior to leaving your vehicle unattended.

Malcholm Boyd, Specialist in car keys with North West locks says they have been inunadated this week: