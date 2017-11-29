Ulster Junior Champions fundraising for All Ireland game in Scotland

Naomh Colmcille are entering the All Ireland Club series as Ulster Champions.

On Saturday week, the 9th December, the Newtowncunningham based club travel to Edinburgh to play Dunedin Connollys in the All Ireland quarter final.

It’s a huge achivement for the club to reach this stage of the championship but its also costly on the club to send a team on a trip to Scotland.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up by the club plus a number of fundraisers have been arranged in the coming days.

More details are on the Naomh Colmcille GoFundMe page and on the clubs Facebook Page