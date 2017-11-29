Swilly Seals to race the 24/7 Triathlon Club around the Donegal Wild Atlantic Way

As part of the fundraising drive for Swilly Seals, on Sunday 3rd December, the club will race the Letterkenny based 24/7 Triathlon Club over the 555km distance of the Donegal Wild Atlantic Way.

The members of the Triathlon Club will complete the distance on two stationary bikes in the reception area of the Aura Leisure Centre with the members of Swilly Seals in the swimming pool.

Swilly Seals are raising necessary funds for the club and are also supporting three great charities on the day with 25% of all funds raised going to St. Vincent de Paul, Pieta House and Donegal Hospice.

A GoFundMe page for the event has also been set up and donations can be made using the following link – https://www.gofundme.com/swilly-seals-swims-the-donegal-wild.

More details are also available on the Swilly Seals swim the Donegal Wild Atlantic Way Facebook page.