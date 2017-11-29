Car parking charges in Donegal to be reviewed in New Year

Donegal County Council are to carry out a review of car parking charges in the county in the New Year.

Currently car parking charges apply in Buncrana, the Twin Towns, Letterkenny, Donegal, Ballyshannon and Bundoran with the Council considering if other towns are suitable for the charges to be introduced.

Cllr Barry O’Neill passed a motion two years ago calling for the abolition of charges in Ballyshannon.

He says the charges are having a damaging impact on the economy with people opting to shop in neighbouring towns and it must be addressed sooner rather than later: