A man in his 70s has died in a crash on the N2 in County Monaghan.

He was the driver of a car that was in collision with a lorry on the outskirts of Carrickmacross just before 5pm.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the lorry was taken to hospital.

His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The road is currently closed to traffic in both directions and diversions are in place.