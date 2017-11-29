Minor crashes across Donegal due to treacherous driving conditions

Gardai in Ballyshannon have confirmed that a number of minor crashes have happened this morning as a result of poor driving conditions today.

Gardai in Ballyshannon have confirmed that there was a collision main on the Bundoran Ballyshannon by pass earlier this morning – that the crash has now been cleared but the road remain treacherous.

Meanwhile, minor crashes have also occurred in Ballintra and Donegal Town this morning – nobody is thought to be seriously injured.

Gardai are advising there are severe backlogs of traffic in and around the Mountcharles area due to weather conditions.

They are also warning that roads at Pettigo, Finner, Barnesmore Gap, Glenties, Ardara, Bundoran, Ballyshannon and Killybegs areas are understood to be particularly affected with black ice.

Motorists are advised to exercise extreme caution and assume no road is ice free.