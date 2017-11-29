LYIT Ladies win in Dublin but Men lose to Sligo.

It was a mixed day for the LYIT sides on the soccer front today.

The ladies are through to the quarter finals of the Kelly Cup after an impressive performance against UCD in Dublin.

The Letterkenny side won 4-1 at Belfield.

Vanessa McHugh scored two with Zoe Green and Lauren Cregan also on the scoresheet.

It was a different story for the men who lost in the CFAI Plate at home.

Shane Byrne’s side were knocked out of the competition going down 3-1 to Sligo IT at the Port Road campus.

Dean O’Donnell scored their only goal of the game.

Next week the men are away to Maynooth, should they win there and other results go their way they could make the league quarter finals.