Insurance company reject compensation claims by Mica homeowners

Homeowners affected by Mica in Donegal have been left in limbo after an insurance company representing the builders rejected compensation claims.

It’s understood that ‘HomeBond’ has been in contact with a number of those affected and while acknowledging that mica is prevalent in their homes, they have decided to reject the claims submitted.

Speaking on the Nine til Noon Show today, Donegal Senator Padraig MacLochlainn says this further evidence that a redress scheme needs to be initiated as a matter of urgency: