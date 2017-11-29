Gardai investigating potential new breakthrough in Mary Boyle disappearance

There could be a potential breakthrough in the Mary Boyle case.

It’s after Gardai spoke to two Donegal men who claimed they found a purple cardigan, similar to the one the six-year-old was wearing when she disappeared near Cashelard on March 18, 1977.

The men, who were in their teens at the time, claimed they found the cardigan close to Lough Colmcille, about half a mile from where Mary was last seen, during searches for the missing child.

The men also say that they thought that the cardigan was seized by Gardai at that time.

Journalist with the Irish Star Paul Healy spoke on the Nine til Noon show and says investigating Gardai are taking the matter very seriously.

Here’s the interview in full: