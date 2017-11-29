Fears over Donegal premises layouts too accessible for potential thieves

There are calls on Donegal County Council to remove the internal layout of all dwellings and commercial premises from their planning website over fears that burglars may use them to gain access to a property.

Cllr. John O’Donnell raised the issue at this weeks sitting of Donegal County Council with the Council agreeing to write to the Department of Housing and Planning on the matter.

Cllr. O’Donnell says there are genuine concerns that this information is too accessible to potential intruders.

He’s also requesting all other local authorities to adopt a similiar approach: