Council spends just 42% of money allocated by central Government

It has been revealed that Donegal County Council has spent just 42% of money allocated by central Government to improve services in rural Ireland.

According to the Irish Independent the council has failed to use funding specifically earmarked for four major rural development schemes, namely the Town & Village Scheme, CLAR Programme, REDZ Programme and the Rural Recreation Scheme.

In a statement issued by Donegal County Council they say up to 90% of the projects under CLAR will be completed by 31st December 2017 with the remainder being complete by the end of January 2018.

It is expected that all of the Town & Village Renewal monies will be spent by March next year.

While all works funded under the REDZ programme have been tendered, contractors appointed with an estimated completion date of March 2018.

And all works funded under the Rural Recreation Scheme are due to be complete by the end of next month.

The Council says delays in delivering the schemes can be put down to land agreements, community consultation, procurement, resources and inclement weather.