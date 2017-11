The 2017 Sports Capital grants have been announced by Minister Shane Ross, with 71 different organisations in Donegal sharing over €2 million in funding.

Leas Ceann Comhairle Pat the Cope Gallagher is welcoming the grants, saying they will be of great benefit to their respective communities.

However, he says there are many other communities which are disappointed that did not receive funding from this round of funding from sports capital.