11% rise in homelessness in Donegal must be addressed – Doherty

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says there’s a real fear that more people in Donegal will be made homeless because the accommodation in which they are living is being sold.

The Sinn Féin Finance Spokesperson was speaking after recently published data has revealed that compared to last year, there has been an eleven per cent increase in the number of persons accessing homeless services in Donegal for the period January to October.

205 adults were forced to access local authority homeless accommodation in the first ten months of the year.

In the final week of October, he says there were 27 individuals in State-funded emergency accommodation in the county.

Deputy Doherty says he and his party tried to amend the most recent Housing Bill to stop people being forced to leave their homes because they were being sold, but it was not accepted…….