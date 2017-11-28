Toland and Barrett help Ireland to super result in Holland

The Republic of Ireland’s women’s team remain unbeaten after three games in their 2019 World Cup qualification campaign.

Colin Bell’s side secured a brilliant point with a scoreless draw at European champions Holland.

Donegal’s Tyler Toland and Amber Barrett started for the girls in green with Toland in midfield and Barrett up top.

Roma McLaughlin was an used sub.

Holland had Ireland under serious pressure throughout but a solid defensive display secured the draw against one of the top sides in the world.

Ireland and Holland stay joint top of the group.