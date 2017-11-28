Midlands Northwest MEP defends calling female assistant a ‘puppy’

Midlands Northwest MEP Luke Ming Flanagan has refused to apologise for allegedly criticising the lack of Fine Gael MEPs at a meeting of sexual abuse survivors in Brussels last week.

The MEP has been criticised for labelling a parliamentary assistant to Fine Gael’s Mairead McGuinness as “a puppy”.

Ming Flanagan told Shannonside, his use of the phrase has been taken out of context:

Meanwhile, MEP Mairead McGuinness has issued a statement:

I wish to confirm that I have written to the relevant body, the Advisory Committee dealing with Harassment Complaints between Accredited Parliamentary Assistants and Members of the European Parliament and its Prevention at the Workplace, about an issue which arose during a meeting in the European Parliament attended by one of my assistants.

I have asked for guidance from the Advisory Committee on this matter.

I have not sought, either directly or indirectly, an apology from the MEP involved, Mr. Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan, nor do I intend to.

I will be making no further comment.