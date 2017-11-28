Mica Minister promises to return to Donegal before the end of the year

Housing Minister Damien English has confirmed that a number of people who applied for social housing because their homes were affected by Mica have been turned down.

Responsing to questions from Donegal Deputy Charlie Mc Conalogue in the Dail this afternoon, Minister English said data protection issues prevented him from discussing the reasons for applications being refused.

However, he said Donegal County Council would contact them with full explanations.

Deputy Mc Conalogue also asked the minister to Donegal to meet with the Mica Action Group in the coming weeks…..