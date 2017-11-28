Japanese Knotweed means Institute will leave Riverside

Institute are on the hunt for a new ground.

Their current home pitch at Drumahoe’s Riverside Stadium in Derry was badly affected by the floods in August and since then an infestation of Japanese Knotweed has engulfed the venue.

The problem is classed as serious, with treatment aking years to kill of the plant.

Just months on from the floods the club is in limbo once again and they must seek a venue to play the home games in the Irish League Championship.

Club offcials will assess the issue in the coming days and look at possible venues nearby which could include the likes of the new Brandywell Stadium in the city or the Showgrounds at Limavady.

Institute, who have spent over 30 years at Drumahoe, have a leasing agreement with the YMCA for using their facilities.