Irish Water warn of email scam

Irish Water say they are aware that some customers have received emails purporting to be from Irish Water with the subject line ‘Your Irish Water Account – Action required’.

The utility has advised that changes to customers’ personal details will only be updated by phone and customers should always delete emails requesting this information.

They are requesting domestic customers who have moved property to contact them by phone on 1850 448 448 to update their details.

Irish Water has investigated the email and has requested that this fraudulent site be shut down, they say they are aware that during the refund process in particular that attempts may be made to deceive customers with phishing emails.

If you suspect that you’ve responded to a phishing email with personal information from this or any email, take the following steps to minimise any potential damage:

– Change the information you’ve revealed e.g. Change any passwords or PINs on the account or service that you think might have been compromised

– Contact your bank or the service provider directly

– Routinely review your bank and credit card statements for unexplained charges or enquiries that you didn’t initiate

– Contact the authorities. The Garda Bureau of Fraud investigation is Ireland’s national fraud and internet crime reporting centre.

Irish Water wishes to reassure customers that there has been no breach of Irish Water security systems. Customer details on Irish Water’s database are secure and have not been compromised.