Gavin Peers set to join Derry City

Derry City are set to complete the signing of former Sligo Rovers captain Gavin Peers today.

According to this morning’s Derry Journal, the 32 year old defender, who spent last season with St. Pat’s, will complete his move to Derry this afternoon, pending a medical.

His arrival at the Brandywell is a timely boost for the club – with a number of key players having already departed since the end of last season.

It’s also understood that Killian Cantwell will make the move this week from Finn Harps to Derry City.