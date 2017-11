Gary McDaid has become the first manager of Donegal’s new U-20 team.

The Glenswilly man’s appointment to the new position was ratified last night at a meeting of the County Board.

Eamon McGee, Francie Friel and Brian Roper will make up McDaid’s back-room team and the new manager, who said he’s very proud to be appointed into the position, said he’s anxious to get preparations for the new campaign up and running as soon as he can…