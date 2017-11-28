Five new signings for Derry City

Derry City have announced five new signings this afternoon.

With the likes of Barry McNamee, Dean Jarvis and Aaron Barry departing the club in recent weeks, Derry boss Kenny Shiels has been busy in the transfer window.

John Cofie, Gavin Peers, Armin Aganovic, David Hopkirk, and Conor Agnew will be playing football at the Brandywell next season.

Cofie was bought by Manchester United ten years ago, then at just 14, he was the youngest ever million pound player.

He went onto to play for Royal Antwerp, Barnsley and Southport while his last club was Stalybridge Celtic in Manchester.

Peers, a former Sligo Rovers captain joins from St Pats, Swedish defender Aganovic has played for Galway United and Hopkirk is a midfielder who has played for the likes of Dunfermline in Scotland.

American Agnew was on trial at Derry before the end of the season having arrived from South Carolina.