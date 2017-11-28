Ethan Boyle moves on and signs with Shamrock Rovers

Ethan Boyle has left Finn Harps and joined Shamrock Rovers.

Boyle had played for two years under Ollie Horgan at Finn Park and during that time was elevated to Ireland International u21’s.

Sligo Rovers were also thought to be interested in signing Boyle but he has opted to play for the Hoops in 2018.

Speaking of today’s signing Head Coach Stephen Bradley told the club website:

“I’ve liked Ethan for a long time. I think he brings a lot of qualities to us. He’s very athletic, powerful and he can use the ball. He’s very comfortable on the ball because he’s played midfield as well. He has a lot of really good attributes. He’s a good age, he’s an Irish under 21 international so I think he’s a great fit for us. I believe we can help take Ethan’s game to the next level, make him into a top right back, centre-back and midfielder. He can play in 3 or 4 positions. I’ve known him for a number of years and he’s impressed me every time I’ve seen him, whether it’s right back or central midfield. When I spoke to him he just wanted to come and sign for us and get playing. He knows that he can be a big player for the club in the coming years. He’s really looking forward to it.”