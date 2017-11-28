Donegal ladies set to feature in clash with the Netherlands

The Republic of Ireland take on European Champions the Netherlands in a Women’s World Cup qualifier in Holland this evening.

It is Group 3 top of the table clash as both sides have won their opening two games.

Ireland head into the match on the back of wins over Northern Ireland and Slovakia.

Donegal’s Tyler Toland, Roma McLaughlin and Amber Barrett are all part of the Ireland team.

Toland and Barrett both started the previous win over Slovakia.

Ireland are without the injured Stephanie Roche and Aine O’Gorman.

Kick off is at 7 o’clock.