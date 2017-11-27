Tractor driver fined after trying to find ‘L’ove in Derry

An 18-year-old Donegal man who told police he was looking for women after he was stopped driving a tractor in Derry City Centre has been fined £50.

Anthony Breslin from Gortnaskea, Burnfoot Co Donegal admitted having no L plates on his tractor on August 16th this year.

District Judge Barney McElholm said: “This is Don Juan – I was going to say Derry Juan but that would not be correct. “

Defence solicitor Mr. Seamus Quigley said Breslin’s father had sent him to look for some cattle and after he had done that he had ‘taken the head staggers’ and gone to Derry to look for women.

The solicitor added: “We all know tractors are all about pulling power but this taking it to extremes.”

Mr Breslin was fined £50.