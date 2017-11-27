Police appeal for information after man assaulted at bus depot in Derry

Police are appealing for information following an assault of a man at a bus depot in the Foyle Street area of Derry on Saturday, 18 November.

Constable McCluskey said “Shortly before 11:45 pm it was reported that a man in his 60s was assaulted by a man after getting off a bus which had been travelling into the city. The assault is believed to have taken place outside shops within the depot.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 1466 18/11/2017, or the confidential line, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.