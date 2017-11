Payments are due to be issued next week to Donegal farmers who suffered loss and destruction as a result of the Inishowen flooding in August.

Government Chief Whip Minister Joe McHugh says he acknowledges the scheme is limited, he says EU rules governing it are very specific in that it does not cover arable crops and has a maximum funding allocation of €15,000.

However, Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue says this is not accurate, he says it is in fact a decision taken by the Irish Government: