Gleann Ghaoth Beara Community Development has been awarded €50,050 in funding.

The funding will aid in the resurfacing of the pitch and fencing.

In welcoming the news, Government Chief Whip Minister Joe McHugh says: “The development will help the local community as Forbairt Pobail Ghleann Ghaoth Beara in providing a very safe facility for people of all ages.”

The grant is being sanctioned under the Gaeltacht action of the 20-Year Strategy for the Irish Language 2010-2030.