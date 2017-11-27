Gary McDaid formerly ratified as Donegal U20 boss

Gary McDaid has been officially appointed the manager of the first ever Donegal U20 side.

Having pipped Shaun Paul Barrett in the interview process last week, the Glenswilly man had the job rubber stamped at Monday night’s county committee.

2012 All Ireland winner Eamon McGee, last years u17 Manager Francie Friel and former Donegal player Brian Roper will form McDaid’s backroom team.

The new look u20 championship will run alongside the senior championship in 2018.

Players in the u20 bracket who are part of Declan Bonners senior 26 panel will not be allowed to feature for McDaid.