Council Capital Budget comes under scrutiny

Questions are being raised over Donegal County Councils Capital Budget 2018-2020.

Under the proposals there are 21 units planned for social housing for Donegal next year with Cllr. Marie Therese Gallagher branding that number as inadequate.

She’s calling on the Council to be more ambitious in their plans and request more funding from Government…………..

Meanwhile Cllr. Seamus O’Domhnaill says plan excludes vital projects.

He is calling the Council to refocus their efforts and says the plan in its current form is hugely disappointing……………