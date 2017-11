There has been condemnation in Strabane after a car was crashed into a road sign before being set on fire in the Ballycolman Estate area of the town in the early hours of yesterday morning.

West Tyrone MLA Michaela Boyle has described the actions of the driver who abandoned the car as completely reckless as was those who subsequently set the car on fire.

She says thankfully no one was hurt but those who carried out the incidents showed total disregard for the community: