Ulster Junior Cup and Shield Results 26 November 2017

Ulster Junior Cup
Ballybofey United 0 v 6 Buncrana Hearts
Illies Celtic 2 v 3 Cappry Rovers
Kildrum Tigers 2 v 4 Culdaff F.C.
Drumoghill F.C. 1 v 5 Rathmullan Celtic
Kilmacrennan Celtic 3 v 4 Aileach F.C.
Bonagee United 3 v 0 Convoy Arsenal
Killylough 1 v 2 Greencastle
Ulster Junior Shield
Redcastle F.C. 3 v 0 Strand Rovers
Curragh Athletic 3 v 2 Cockhill Celtic
Rasheney 9 v 2 FC Carn
Moville Celtic 2 v 2 Cockhill Youths – Moville win 5-4 on penalties
Cappry Rovers 1-2 Aileach Res
Glenea Res 3-3 Dunree United – Glenea win 6-5 on penalties