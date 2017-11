Slaughtneil retained their Ulster Club SFC title with a comfortable 1-15 v 0-10 win over Cavan Gaels today at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh.

Slaughtneil looked comfortable all the way through, and led by 3 points at half-time, 0-07 v 0-04.

The crucial goal came 7 minutes into the second half, after a period of dominance by Slaughtneil.

It was plain-sailing from then on for the Derry side, and they retained their Ulster crown to make them the third Slaughtneil side to claim Ulster this year.