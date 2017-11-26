Rhys and Caolán Irwin on their biking careers and looking ahead to the next season

Rhys has been selected to race in the all new ‘British talent Cup” in 2018, which the best young riders between the ages of 12-18 in the British Isles will compete in. The new cup is designed as the perfect stepping stone for young riders on to the world stage as part of Dorna’s new project ‘The Road to MotoGP’.

Caolan had a fantastic 2017 season – he claimed 2 wins and 11 podiums in the British Thundersport 600 Elite championship. In the Irish supersport 600 cup he won every race he competed in. For 2018 Caolán has done a deal to race in the British Superbike Championship paddock full time.

Rhys and Caolan Irwin joined Myles Gallagher on Sunday Sport…