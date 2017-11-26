Highland Poll shows the majority don’t want a Christmas Election

A survey across Highland Radio’s social media shows the majority of people are opposed to the holding of a snap General Election before Christmas.

In an effort to avoid going to the polls, The Taoiseach is meeting Micheál Martin again in Dublin tonight.

It comes as the Department of Justice confirms that one of its senior officials was contacted by the former Garda Commissioner regarding her legal strategy to question the motivation of Maurice McCabe.

It’s understood that Frances Fitzgerald was NOT made aware of this phonecall.

It emerged after Opposition parties criticised Minister Fitzgerald for not acting on an EMAIL which outlined the legal strategy.

Hundreds of people have already taken part in our poll on if a Christmas election would be welcomed – the poll remains open, but so far 33% of people are in favour of an election with 67% against. But IF an election is called, what way would you vote? The results will be revealed on Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show:

surveys