Taoiseach says possible snap election should be before Christmas

The Taoiseach has said if there’s a snap election – it should be before Christmas.

Leo Varadkar says he won’t be seeking Frances Fitzgerald’s resignation despite Fianna Fail tabling a motion of no confidence in the Tanaiste, over her handling of the Maurice McCabe controversy.

Michéal Martin and Leo Varadkar are due to meet later today to discuss the current impasse.

The Taoiseach’s said if the situation isn’t resolved by Tuesday there will be an election, and if we have to go to the polls it would be ‘better to do that before Christmas’.