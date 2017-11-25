SDLP Leader condemns attack on Derry councillor

SDLP Leader and Foyle MLA Colum Eastwood has spoken out in condemnation of an attack on a Derry Councillor.

Fellow SDLP Councillor Brian Tierney’s car was set on fire outside his home late last night.

It’s reported that Mr. Tierney’s wife and children were at home at the time of the attack and have been left shaken by the incident.

MLA Eastwood described Councillor Tierney as an “outstanding public representative”, adding “he will not be deterred from continuing the excellent work he is doing on the ground in Galliagh and the wider Ballyarnett area”.