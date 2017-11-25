Reaction to Naomh Colmcille’s Ulster title win

History was made on Saturday night in Derry as Naomh Colmcille won the counties first ever Ulster Football Club title.

They beat Belnaleck by six points at Celtic Park to win the provincial junior crown.

Matthew Crossan’s goal was the highlight of the second half as Naomh Colmcille brushed aside their Fermanagh opposition.

Oisin Kelly got reaction for Highland Radio Sport from the victories Naomh Colmcille camp after the game.

Manager Ryan McKinley & Daniel Clarke…

Goalscorer Matthew Crossan and Noamh Colmcille Chairperson Dorina Friel…