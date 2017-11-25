Campaign launched to tackle Blue Bin contamination

Derry and Strabane District Council have launched a campaign to tackle an ongoing issue of Blue Recycling Bin contamination.

The Council say letters will be issued to householders across the district in the coming week with inspection teams from the Council’s Environment section due to carry out inspections of blue bins in a bid to deal with the problem of contamination in the recycling bins.

Conor Canning, Head of Environment with Derry City and Strabane District Council says “blue bin contamination is costing ratepayers thousands of pounds with entire loads of recyclable material being rejected due to non-recyclable items in blue bins.”

He says the contamination is having a knock-on effort on the council’s ability to keep rates levels down and protect and enhance other vital services.

The Council says items such as nappies, plastic bags, food waste and general rubbish, are contaminating the entire contents of the recycling bins.