Talks to take place again tomorrow in bid to avert election

The Taoiseach and the Fianna Fail leader are due to meet again tomorrow in a bid to avert a Christmas election.

Leo Varadkar met with Micheal Martin earlier to discuss the crisis after Fianna Fail called a motion of no confidence in the Tanaiste.

Fine Gael has said this breaches the confidence and supply arrangement with Fianna Fail, who maintain that an election can be avoided by Frances Fitzgerald resigning.

It follows anger at her handling of an email regarding Maurice McCabe and a garda strategy to smear him.

Government Chief Whip Minister Joe McHugh says neither himself nor the people of Donegal want an election:

Meanwhile, speaking on the Nine til Noon Show earlier, Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue says while there shouldn’t be an election, Leo Varadkar must ask the Tanaiste to resign to order to resolve the issue.

He’s hopeful that this will happen over the next few days:

And Pearse Doherty says the Deputy Leader of Sinn Fein will lead the party into the election whenever it happens: