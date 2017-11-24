Extra €2.5million allocated to Donegal for LIS

Donegal is to receive €2.5 million in extra funding for the Local Improvement Scheme.

Minister Michael Ring has this evening announced a national fund of €7.5million for LIS, with Donegal securing one third of the total funding.

There was much disappointment across the county after it was revealed a total of €884,000 in funding was secured by Donegal County Council for LIS despite an excess of 1200 applications submitted.

Government Chief Whip, Minister Joe McHugh says he believes there is more to come……..