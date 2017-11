This weekend’s Scottish League Cup Final will be Carl McHugh’s biggest game in his Motherwell career.

The Leitirmacaward man will captain the Steelmen against Celtic in Sunday’s decider at Hampden Park.

Carl is no stranger to cup final’s, he was part of the Bradford side which reached Wembley in the English League Cup, losing out to Swansea.

The odds are stacked against Motherwell but McHugh is hopeful on causing an upset.

Carl has been speaking with Frank Craig ahead of the big game…