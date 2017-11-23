Reports of masked men outside Derry property overnight

Police in Derry are appealing for witnesses following an incident in the city last night.

In a statement, Inspector Ian Hunt said: “Police received a report of a number of masked males outside a property in the O’Casey Court area at around 9:50pm. It was reported one of the males possibly had a firearm.

Three people in the property, including two females, aged in their 60s and 40s, and a vulnerable young boy were uninjured during the incident.

However, Inspector Hunt said that this was a frightening ordeal for the occupants who were left shaken.

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the O’Casey Court area last night at around 9:50pm and saw any suspicious activity, or anyone who knows anything about this to contact police at Strand Road on the non emergency number 101.