Met Eireann’s warning of low temperatures overnight with a snow and ice alert in place for parts of the country from tomorrow, including Donegal.

The weather forecaster’s predicting temperatures will drop to minus 4 degrees in places tonight.

A yellow alert for snow and ice has been issued from 5am tomorrow morning until lunchtime on Saturday – with scattered snow showers likely in the North West.

Evelyn Cusack is a forecaster with Met Eireann: