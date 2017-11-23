KN Group are Finn Harps new sponsor

Finn Harps are delighted to announce the KN Group as the club’s new main sponsor for the 2018 and 2019 seasons. The KN logo will appear on all Finn Harps first team home and away jerseys including replica shirts.

Harps will continue a commercial relationship with McGettigan’s, the clubs main sponsor over the past four years.

KN Group are providers to the Telecommunications, Civil Engineering, Rail, Electricity and Energy sectors in Ireland, the UK & international markets. The group’s focus is to offer fully managed services to the markets and sectors they serve.

Finn Harps Commercial Officer Aidan Campbell welcomed the new sponsor “Everyone at Finn Park is delighted a successful and highly reputable company like the KN Group will be working with us for next two years. Donagh and KN have been big supporters of Donegal sport in recent years, so I am sure Harps fans everywhere will welcome this announcement as a very positive development as we prepare for the new season.”

KN CEO Donagh Kelly who hails from Donegal Town said: “KN are very pleased to add Donegal’s senior club to our sponsorship portfolio. Finn Harps have always been one of the big names in Irish football and we know there is a lot of hard work being done at all levels of the club. We look forward to supporting the club over the next two years as they look to build an exciting future. “

Aidan Campbell paid tribute to previous main sponsors McGettigan’s Group. “McGettigan’s have been a massive part of the Finn Harps story over the past four seasons and have been brilliant partners to the club throughout. They are staying aboard with us with a new package and we’re obviously delighted about that, but it would be remiss of us not to acknowledge their contribution at this point. People would be well aware of the obvious parts of the relationship like being on the shirt, but the help we received with team preparation at away games as well fundraisers have been huge for us. We are deeply grateful to them and look forward to the next chapter of our partnership”.