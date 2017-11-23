Harris to discuss reopening of short stay ward with HSE

The Health Minister has confirmed that he will discuss the reopening of the Short Stay ward at Letterkenny University Hospital with the HSE.

A funding request of €1.8 million has been made by management at the hospital to fund the reopening of the ward and the employment of extra staff.

The ward which was closed during the summer would increase bed capacity at the hospital by 20.

The issue was put to Minister Harris in the Dail this lunchtime by Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue.

He urged the Minister to step in and approve the funding without any further delay: